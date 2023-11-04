Police Trying to Locate Richland Township Runaway

Police in upper Bucks County are trying to locate a teenage girl identified as a runaway, and in doing so reminded the public “that harboring a runaway is a criminal offense” in a post about her.

On their Crimewatch site, Richland Township Police said 16-year-old Destiny Stokes was reported missing after she “failed to return home from school and had not shown up at work” Friday.

Authorities also shared a photo of the teen.

Police asked that anyone who sees Stokes or knows where she is contact them.