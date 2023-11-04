Police

Police Trying to Locate Richland Township Runaway

by Josh Popichak
Destiny Stokes

Police in upper Bucks County are trying to locate a teenage girl identified as a runaway, and in doing so reminded the public “that harboring a runaway is a criminal offense” in a post about her.

On their Crimewatch site, Richland Township Police said 16-year-old Destiny Stokes was reported missing after she “failed to return home from school and had not shown up at work” Friday.

Authorities also shared a photo of the teen.

Police asked that anyone who sees Stokes or knows where she is contact them.

Destiny Stokes

Richland Township Police have identified 16-year-old Destiny Stokes, who reportedly went missing Friday, as a runaway. Police are asking for the public’s help locating her. (Credit: Crimewatch/Richland Township Police Department)

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

