Get Ready for Holiday Fun at Hellertown Historical Society

Many local organizations are planning to hold special events this holiday season, and the Hellertown Historical Society is one of them.

The society’s annual Holiday Open House will be held in the Tavern Room located on the lower level of the historic Heller-Wagner Grist Mill on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. (The ‘snow date’ for the event is Saturday, Dec. 2.)

The event is open to the public and will be an opportunity for attendees to share in the spirit of the season while meeting new friends and chatting with old ones.

The Tavern Room and other society buildings will be decorated for the holidays, and tours of the museum located upstairs in the 18th century grist mill will be available from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Live holiday-themed entertainment will be provided by the Heintzelman family, there will be a historical society raffle and complimentary light refreshments will be served throughout the evening.

The Heller-Wagner Grist Mill is located at 150 W. Walnut Street, Hellertown. Parking is available in the lot outside the Tavern Room and across the street next to the Saucon Rail Trail.

Visit the Hellertown Historical Society website for more information.