Miranda Rachel Jones, 26, of Lansford (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Miranda Rachel Jones (1997 – 2023)

Miranda Rachel Jones, 26, of Lansford, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 9, 1997 to Deanna M. Przewoznik (Stair) of Phillipsburg, N.J., and the late Havey F. Jones.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son: Joshua Todd Robert Barlip Jr.; siblings: Jacob Jones of Pittsburgh, Chelsea Przewoznik (Carlos Prendes) of Phillipsburg, John Przewoznik IV of Lansford; aunts: Annette Baranowski (John) of Hellertown; uncle: Dean Stair Jr. of Hellertown; grandparents: Barbara A. Harka and George F. Harka Jr. of Bath, Rosemary Hall of Phillipsburg; step-great-grandmother: Frances Harka of Bath; cousins: Ashley Hanley (Triston Schafer), James Hanley Jr., Tiffany Hanley (Kerry Stoneback), all of Hellertown. She was predeceased by grandparents: Dean A. Stair and Woodrow Stiles, Miranda Moyer.

SERVICES

Services will be private. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.