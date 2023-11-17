Driver in Rt. 412 Crash Charged with DUI

A Bucks County man is facing charges after police say he caused an accident last month while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to state police at Dublin, 20-year-old Ottsville resident Mason T. Smeland was driving eastbound on Rt. 412 in Springfield Township south of Hellertown when “he failed to negotiate the left curve in the roadway” at Old Bethlehem Road.

Police said Smeland then struck a PPL utility pole, multiple trees and a fence before overturning his vehicle, which they identified as a 2012 Lexus ES350.

According to the state police accident report, Smeland suffered a suspected minor injury and “was determined to be under the influence of alcohol” following the crash, which they said happened Oct. 29 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police said Springtown Fire Company (which is part of Palisades Regional Fire Rescue) and St. Luke’s EMS both responded to the crash scene, from which Smeland was transported by ambulance.

The Lexus he was driving was towed from the scene, the report indicated.

According to a docket filed Nov. 13 in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, Smeland is charged with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and has received summary citations for careless driving, speeding and disregarding a traffic lane.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held before District Judge Gary Gambardella in Ottsville on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m., according to the information listed in the docket.

The docket did not list an attorney for Smeland.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Dublin barracks, and Bucks County court records.