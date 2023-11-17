‘Mexican Comfort’ Food Restaurant to Open in Hellertown

Downtown Hellertown’s dining scene will soon have a spicy new addition.

La Maya Mexican Comfort–a restaurant specializing in Mexican and American comfort food–will open in the 600 block of Main Street in March or April 2024, according to a published report.

The restaurant will be located at 650 Main Street, in a retail space that previously housed nutrition shake business The Vibe Nutrition, which closed in July.

According to a story published by Channel 69 News on Friday, La Maya Mexican Comfort will feature a full bar and a menu that includes fish and steak dishes, tacos and Mexican-inspired culinary takes on American-style dishes such as mac and cheese.

Restaurant owners Rogelio Romero and CJ Moyer hope to welcome their first guests in March or April, with a grand opening to potentially coincide with Cinco de Mayo, the news station reported.

Saucon Source has reached out to the owners for more information about their plans, which have been the subject of discussion in the Hellertown, Pennsylvania Facebook group and around town.

Interest in the plans began to percolate online this week after a sign advertising “La Maya Mexican Comfort Coming Soon!” appeared in the front window of the building where it will be opening.

In addition to The Vibe, the space has housed a vape shop and–briefly–a coffee shop in recent years. Prior to that, it was leased by Klassic Gold, a jewelry store that was a staple in the area.

Among the other eateries in the neighborhood where La Maya Mexican Comfort will be opening are Roma Pizza, La Kang Thai Noodles Bar, Braveheart Highland Pub, Wings on Main and Taste of Italy Ristorante, which opened earlier this year.