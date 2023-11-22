Which Stores at Promenade Shops are Opening Early on Black Friday?

It’s the day when American retailers traditionally move from the red into the black, and when many consumers wake up early to shop til they drop for bargains galore on Christmas gifts and more. This year’s Black Friday promises to be no exception, and many local merchants are gearing up for it by announcing extended hours for the day after Thanksgiving.

This year’s Black Friday promises to be no exception, and many local merchants are gearing up for it by announcing extended hours for the day after Thanksgiving.

At the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township, the entire complex will open early at 9 a.m.–and some individual retailers have even earlier openings planned.

According to a news release from the center, Old Navy will open for business at 5 a.m., Bath & Body Works will open at 7 a.m., and the following stores will open at 8 a.m.: L.L. Bean, Barnes & Noble, American Eagle and European Wax Center.

The Promenade Shops will also have special hours throughout the holiday season, which are listed on its website, along with information about photos with Santa and other holiday-related fun.

The complex will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Then on Friday “it will welcome holiday shoppers for magical moments with Santa Claus as well as special deals and customer perks,” the release said.

Opened in October 2006, the Promenade Shops is an outdoor lifestyle center that is home to dozens of local and national retailers, restaurants, entertainment establishments and service providers.

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, and Saucon Source encourages our readers to support locally-owned businesses this holiday season and year-round by shopping “small.”

And don’t forget that the kickoff to the holiday season in the Saucon Valley, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Light Up Night event, will be held in Dimmick Park starting at 4 p.m. Friday.