Coopersburg Will Kick Off Holiday Season With Tree Lighting

The Coopersburg Tree Lighting is a special annual event held as a kick-off to the holiday season in the Southern Lehigh area.

This year’s event will be extra special, since it will be taking place in the recently-dedicated Town Center Park and Public Square in the heart of the borough’s downtown business district.

Hosted by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough’s volunteer fire department, the 2023 Tree Lighting will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the square between the fire station and Coopersburg Borough Hall.

The festivities will begin with Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m. and the event will feature a number of vendors selling food and other items; a Christmas tree sale that benefits the fire company; roaming characters such as Elsa from “Frozen” and Buddy the Elf; face painting; a live ice-carving demonstration; raffles; a tractor-pulled hayride; live musical performances; and much more.

The culmination of the evening’s events will be the tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will benefit Coopersburg Fire Company No. 1.

This year’s event sponsors include Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Designing Wealth Management of Raymond James, Center Valley Dental, Truist, J.P. Mascaro & Sons, QNB, The Goddard School, Farmers Insurance Group–John “JT” Tsiouvaras Insurance Agency, G & T Auto Body, ORE Rentals, Comcast Business Services, Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis, T.W. Cooper Insurance, Wehrung’s Macungie LLC and ServPro of Allentown and Western Lehigh County.

The kickoff to the holiday season in the Saucon Valley area, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s Light Up Night, will be held Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Additional information about holiday events planned in Coopersburg–including a Letters to Santa program–may be found on the borough’s Facebook page.