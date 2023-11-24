Fountain Hill Holiday Events Scheduled, Fire Co.’s Tree Sale Opens

Residents of Fountain Hill are gearing up for the holidays, and they soon will have several opportunities to celebrate them with their neighbors in the borough.

The borough’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at the tree across from the fire station on Cherokee Street (next to the municipal parking lot).

That event typically features remarks by borough officials and clergy, live musical performances and the arrival of Santa Claus on a borough fire truck.

Santa is then available to meet and take photos with children inside Borough Hall.

In their mission to support Santa, Fountain Hill’s volunteer firefighters will also take him on a Santa Run throughout the borough on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

Donations and gifts (with children’s names and addresses attached) for Santa to deliver can be dropped off at the fire station on Monday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., according to a borough alert.

Finally, the Fountain Hill Fire Company has opened its annual Christmas tree sale for the 2023 season.

The sale is located on the grounds of the Fountain Hill Pool at Dodson and Spiegel streets (behind Wawa), and except for Thanksgiving Day is open weekdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 12 to 8 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 22.

Douglas fir and Fraser fir trees in various sizes are available for purchase for $45. Proceeds from the sale benefit the fire department.