Richard J. Thomas Sr., 82, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard J. Thomas Sr. (1941 – 2023)

Richard J. Thomas Sr., 82, of Coopersburg, died Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa. He was the husband of Kathryn D. (McCarthy) Thomas, to whom he was married 60 years this past September. Born in Quakertown, Nov. 25, 1941, Richard was the son of the late John and Flora (Koch) Thomas. He was employed by multiple asphalt companies in the area for 50-plus years, most recently AMS Asphalt in Allentown, before retiring. Richard was a lifetime member of the Ridge and Valley Rod & Gun Club.

SURVIVORS

In addition to Richard’s loving wife, Kathryn; he is survived by their children: Judith A. Miller (Terry) of Hellertown, Richard J. Thomas Jr. (Karen) of Center Valley, Marsha A. Herrin (Gregory) Orlando, Fla., Vicki A. Delmore (Rick) of Hellertown; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, loving grandfather and cherished great-grandfather. He will live on in all those he knew and who loved him. His love of old cars has passed down through the generations and will continue. He will be sorely missed.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Chestnut Hill Union Church Cemetery, Lower Milford Township. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name may be made to the American Lung Association.