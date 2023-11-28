Police: Unknown Subjects Entered SV High School Through Roof Hatch

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the community’s assistance with identifying several people who trespassed at Saucon Valley High School and activated an alarm there over the weekend.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, two or possibly three people were involved in the trespassing incident, which occurred Saturday, Nov. 25 at around 9:40 p.m.

Police said that after the individuals gained access to the school’s roof they used a roof hatch to enter the building, where they activated an alarm.

According to the post, the individuals exited the building and fled the scene before police arrived at the school, which is located at 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown.

Police shared two surveillance images of the suspects (see below) and asked that anyone with information about the incident submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch or contact Ofc. Robert Winters at rw******@lo*****************.org or call 610-317-6110.

In July, a similar incident involving unknown individuals trespassing on a school roof occurred at Durham Nockamixon Elementary School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related or if any suspects were ever identified in the July incident, which was under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

There have been security concerns at Saucon Valley schools over the past year, when news about a new extracurricular organization led to what authorities say was a threat against the district.

Images courtesy of Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch