Police Investigating Trespassing Incident at Elementary School

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a trespassing incident they say happened over the weekend at an upper Bucks County elementary school.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at Durham Nockamixon Elementary School on Thomas Free Drive in Nockamixon Township.

According to a news release, security footage recorded by school surveillance cameras “revealed two males surveying the school’s exterior entry points.”

“The two males eventually gained access to the (school’s) roof by climbing multiple walls,” police said, adding that there were no items stolen and no damage reported.

Police said the trespassing incident was discovered after school employees “observed an exterior door that was left open which provided access to the school’s rooftop.”

The news release indicated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Durham Nockamixon Elementary School is part of the Palisades School District.

The first day of school for students in the district is Monday, Aug. 29.