Photos: Hellertown Historical Society’s Holiday Open House

A festive atmosphere filled the historic Heller-Wagner Grist Mill Tavern Room during Friday’s Holiday Open House hosted by the Hellertown Historical Society.

Organized by the society’s volunteers, the event featured refreshments, tours of the museum, basket raffles and live music performed by the Heintzelman family, including Mayor David Heintzelman.

For those who want to see Santa at the Mill (including pets), he’ll be there for photos during the HHS’s annual Shopping at the Mill event on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 12 to 4 p.m.

In addition to Santa, guests can look forward to light refreshments, a free raffle, tours of the society’s vintage train display featuring scratch-built replica historical Hellertown buildings and more.

Visitors can also shop for unique gift items from various local vendors, including beaded jewelry, clay ornaments, garlands, gnomes and wood items, crocheted items, soy candles and baked goods. Also available for sale and benefiting the society will be Heller-Wagner Grist Mill prints, Christmas tree ornaments, commemorative T-shirts, knitted towels and Hellertown pottery. To set up a reminder on Facebook, respond to the Shopping at the Mill Facebook event

Photos by Chris Christian