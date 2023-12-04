2 Charged in Sunoco Propane Theft

Two people have been charged in connection with the theft of propane tanks from a Sunoco gas station near Quakertown, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Two people have been charged in connection with the theft of propane tanks from a Sunoco gas station near Quakertown, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday.

According to a news release from the barracks, 19-year-old Hailey Nicole Lowry of Red Hill and 50-year-old Robert Jason Keller of Quakertown allegedly broke into a tank locker at Sunoco, 2099 Quaker Pointe Drive, Milford Township, and stole 18 twenty-pound propane tanks on the evening of Nov. 24.

Police said Lowry and Keller were identified on the business’s surveillance footage.

According to dockets filed in Bucks County District Court 07-2-05 in Quakertown, Lowry is charged with Misdemeanor 1 theft and Misdemeanor 1 receiving stolen property, along with criminal mischief and criminal trespass, which are both summary citations. Keller is charged with Misdemeanor 1 theft, Misdemeanor 1 receiving stolen property, Misdemeanor 1 conspiracy and Misdemeanor 1 possession of an instrument of crime with intent, along with criminal mischief and criminal trespass summary citations.

Both Lowry and Keller are currently free on $1,000 unsecured bail each, according to the dockets, which list a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. before Judge Lisa Gaier.

The dockets do not list attorneys for either Keller or Lowry.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Dublin barracks, and Bucks County court records.