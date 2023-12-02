Where to Find Your Saucon Valley Farmers Market Favorites for the Holidays

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market concluded another successful season just before Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean the market’s mission to support local producers has ended. Many of the vendors who are part of the Hellertown farmers market sell their products year-round, which is why the market has compiled the following list of places where you can find them for the holidays.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

If you don’t see your favorite vendor listed, visit their website and/or social media platforms, or contact them directly for further information about the year-round availability of their products.

The 2024 Saucon Valley Farmers Market will open in early May. The market features several dozen local vendors as well as artisans and is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Pa.

Alice’s Natural Nibbles

We have a website where customers can place orders: AlicesNaturalNibbles.com. Alice’s all-natural dog treats are also sold at the Mill in Germansville, 7130 Bake Oven Road, Germansville, Pa.

Back Door Bakeshop

Look for Bethlehem-based Back Door Bakeshop’s signature line of sugar cookies, seasonal pies and cakes, and apple cider donut holes at the following events:

Christmas in Nazareth, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scholl’s Christmas Pop Up, Scholl Orchards, 3057 Center St., Bethlehem, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 22-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bam’s Carrot Cake

Bam’s is based in New Jersey, but can arrange for pick ups at their kitchen location in Hellertown. Customers should call or text 908-798-8089. Leave a message and Paula will get back to you.

Bon Petit Marché

Find Bon Petit Marché’s artisanal jams, cocktail starter kits, syrups and more at the Historic Bethlehem Museum Store, 505 Main St., Bethlehem, Pa., open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Bon Petit Marché Self-Serve Market Cart at 626 Prospect Ave., Bethlehem, Pa., on weekends from 12 to 5 p.m.; and at The YogaLoft Holiday Shop, 521 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, Pa., Mon-Thurs until 9 p.m., and Fri-Sun until 12:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23. Orders placed on the Bon Petit Marché website are available for next day pickup at the Market Cart.

Cindy Karchner Photography

Visit CindyKarchnerPhotography.com to order online. Fine art archival matted prints, some framed prints, canvas and metal prints, mugs, tote bags, magnets and greeting cards featuring Cindy’s photography are available for purchase. E-mail ck************@gm***.com and follow Cindy Karchner Photography on Instagram and Facebook for updates and more information.

CUTCO Knives – Gretchen Ott

Find CUTCO Knives at Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt through Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Epic Acre Farm

Epic Acre Farm hot sauces can be found all year long at Crooked Row Farmstand (Orefield), Local Leaf Market (Oley), Switchback Pizza Co. (Emmaus), Covered Bridge Farmstand/Valley Milkhouse Creamery (Oley) and The Farmhouse Kitchen (West Reading).

Fairfield Farms

Customers can order by emailing fa**************@gm***.com and picking up at the farm, which is located between Emmaus and Center Valley. Fairfield Farms’ jams, jellies and other products can also be found at Meyers Farm Bakery and Events holiday market on Dec. 16 and 17 at 2475 Zion Hill Road, Quakertown.

Macungie Mountain Herb Farm

Find Macungie Mountain at the Winter Wrightstown Farmers Market the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, from Dec. 9 until May from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chandler Hall in Newtown, Pa. Joyce will also be setting up an every-other-week Subscription Service with delivery to the Lehigh Valley starting in January for January, February and March. This will include one chili/soup, one tea cake or sourdough loaf of bread, one dozen of her very spoiled chickens’ very organic eggs and one 16 oz. container of salsa for $50 per week ($300 for the total six weeks). Supplies (of eggs) are limited. Call 917-288-3936 to register. Also, teas, honey and baked goods can be ordered through online at MacungieMountain.com (customers should also call to confirm their order).

Mad Catter Coffee Roasters

Mad Catter’s gourmet beans and more can be purchased online as well as at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s Popup Market in Center Valley during the holiday season.

Mainly Mushrooms

Find Mainly Mushrooms at the Lansdale Farmers’ Market, 400 Penn St., Lansdale, Pa., through Saturday, Dec. 23. The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through then.

Morning Star Creations

Find Morning Star Creations’ hand-crocheted items at in-person events at the Outlets at Wind Creek in Bethlehem from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 and at Mountain Spring Farms in Emmaus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16.

Red Cat Farm

Red Cat Farm offers products year-round at the Easton Public Market Farmstand on Northampton Street in Easton and at the Crooked Row Farm Market on Rt. 309 in Orefield.

Ridge Valley Farm

Ridge Valley Farm is a producer of maple syrup and other products located at 287 Camp Green Lane Road, Green Lane. The farm asks that customers call (215-234-9334) the day before they would like to stop over. Ridge Valley is planning to hold an open house March 16-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, at which there will be demonstrations of tree tapping, so mark your calendars.

Rolling Pin Pastries

Rolling Pin Pastries will be selling their baked goods at the 20th annual Haycock Historical Society’s Kringle Christmas Shoppe at Haycock Community Center, 1019 Old Bethlehem Road, Quakertown on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their baked goods are also available for purchase at Bechdolt’s Orchard, Rt. 412, Hellertown; Haring Bros. Meats, Haring Road, Plumstead Township; and Gould’s Produce, Frable Road, Brodheadsville.