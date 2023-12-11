Crack, Other Drugs Found in Silver Creek Road Home, Police Say

Several people were arrested late last month on drug-related charges following service of a warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Silver Creek Road, Lower Saucon Township Police said Monday.

According to a department post on Crimewatch, Lower Saucon Police were asked to assist the Lehigh County Sheriff’s Department with serving a warrant at the home on the morning of Nov. 29.

Police said that while an arrest warrant was being served on her, 36-year-old Charlesetta Janae Fritz allegedly “resisted arrest and caused minor injury to a deputy sheriff.”

Authorities said that after deputies allegedly observed drug paraphernalia throughout the home, they contacted the Northampton County Drug Task Force, which assisted with serving a search warrant on the residence and subsequently recovered “multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, crack cocaine, marijuana and related THC-related products.”

According to district court records, in addition to resisting arrest, Fritz is also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Court records also list separate drug charges filed against her by Lower Saucon Police in August 2022, for which Fritz is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Following preliminary arraignment on the new charges, Fritz was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to the docket filed in the Nov. 29 case.

Court records do not list an attorney for her in either case.

Lower Saucon Police identified the other two people arrested following the service of the warrant at the home on Silver Creek Road home as James Lee Evans, who police said is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; and Pamala Derstine, who they said is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Fritz, Evans and Derstine were all charged via summons through Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.