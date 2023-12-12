Christopher M. Stanley, 51, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Christopher Michael Stanley, 51, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Christopher Michael Stanley, 51, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Donna M. (Phillips) Stanley. Christopher was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on Sept. 24, 1972 to John F. and Carol M. (Struble) Stanley of Asbury, N.J. He worked as a truck driver for multiple companies, including Tyson in Arkansas, ISE Farm in Broadway, N.J., and Krielkamp in Wisconsin. Christopher was a member of Lasting Impressionz, a car club in Easton, Pa. His hobbies included gaming, Nascar and radio control RC Cars.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents and wife of 21 years, Christopher is survived by children: Jennica C. Stanley of Kalamazoo, Mich.; Alexcia M. Stanley, Holly M. Stanley and Morgan R. Stanley, all of Hellertown; siblings: John F. “Jack” Stanley Jr. of Bath; Jessica L. Stanley of Washington, N.J.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main St. (Rear), Hellertown, immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Christopher’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.