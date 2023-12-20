Police Investigating Crash at Rt. 33 Exit Ramp

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Wednesday that they are investigating an accident which happened at the Rt. 33 exit ramps to I-78 in Lower Saucon Township late last month.

In an accident report, troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened Nov. 23 around 5:15 p.m. in the area where Rt. 33 splits to become the exit ramps to the interstate’s east and westbound lanes.

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident were both southbound on Rt. 33 in the right lane of travel when one of them “attempted to travel from the right lane of (Rt.) 33 south onto the exit ramp to I-78 east.”

That driver was “affected by (a) physical condition,” police said, and subsequently struck the other vehicle’s passenger side.

Police noted that minor injuries were “suspected” as a result of the crash, but said they were not observed at the scene.

They said the driver of the vehicle that tried to enter the eastbound exit ramp from the right lane was “taken into custody for suspicion of DUI,” although as of Dec. 20 no charges had been filed.

The news release from the Belfast barracks was the second in as many days which involved a suspected DUI on or near I-78 in Lower Saucon Township.