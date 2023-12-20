The 12 Things We Got From the Saucon Valley Market in 2023

2023 has produced both challenges and victories in the local real estate market. This month on the Property Pulse, and to put us in the Christmas spirit, John looks back at the year that was in Saucon Valley real estate.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

As we’ve gone throughout this year we’ve seen many challenges and victories in our local real estate market. This month on the property pulse, and to put us in that Christmas spirit, I’d like to look back at this year in our Saucon Valley market. I hope you enjoy my version of the 12 things we were given in the real estate market in 2023!

The First thing it brought us in 2023…

Was one month of inventory!

The Second thing it brought us in 2023…

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Third thing it brought us in 2023…

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Fourth thing it brought us in 2023…

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Fifth thing it brought us in 2023…

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Sixth thing it brought us in 2023…

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Seventh thing it brought us in 2023…

Seven percent interest rates

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Eighth thing it brought us in 2023…

Eight days to sell

Seven percent interest rates

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Ninth thing it brought us in 2023…

Nine new market updates

Eight days to sell

Seven percent interest rates

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Tenth thing it brought us in 2023…

Ten new real estate mailers

Nine new market updates

Eight days to sell

Seven percent interest rates

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Eleventh thing it brought us in 2023…

Eleven days to close

Ten new real estate mailers

Nine new market updates

Eight days to sell

Seven percent interest rates

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

The Twelfth thing it brought us in 2023…

Twelve percent home appreciation

Eleven days to close

Ten new real estate mailers

Nine new market updates

Eight days to sell

Seven percent interest rates

Six new Realtors calling me

Five cash offers!

Four mad buyers

Three flipped homes

Two straight days of showings

And one month of inventory!

If you have been following the property pulse, I truly want to thank you for your support. I am grateful to be working and living in the best spot in the Lehigh Valley and can’t wait to see what 2024 brings us. I hope you and your family have a fantastic holiday!