Roberta Ann Petty-Youells, 89, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Roberta Ann Petty-Youells (1934 – 2023)

Roberta Ann Petty-Youells, 89, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Robert B. Youells. Roberta was born in Butzville, N.J., on Dec. 5, 1934 to the late Dorothy (Williamson) and Raymond Petty. Bertie was on the forefront of today’s full-time working mothers. She worked as a seamstress in Hellertown and then in the dietary department at Valley Manor, Coopersburg. She was always there when we needed her for carpool, mending clothing, bake sales, Girl Scout cookies and hoagie drives, etc. Most of her friends and family called her Bertie or Nana Bert. She will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

SURVIVORS

She was a mother to Ray Lynn Youells-Rominger, Lisa Youells-Hallowell and Robert Burns Youells III. She raised her children in Hellertown and Coopersburg, Pa. Nana Bert adored her grandchildren Kara Hallowell-O’Brien, Scott Rominger, Emily Youells and Molly Youells and great-grandson Basil O’Brien. There is nothing she would not do for her grandbabies. Bertie is also survived by her siblings Jackie Petty-Clark and Robert Petty.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. The interment will conclude services at St. Paul’s Blue Church Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.