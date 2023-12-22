Photos: Quakertown Festively Decorated for Christmas

With the holiday retail season in full swing and Christmas just days away, downtown Quakertown merchants are attracting last-minute shoppers with festive displays and decorations.

Some of the businesses with festive decorations include Sines 5 & 10, Sunday’s Deli & Restaurant, 2nd Life Antiques & Collectibles, Dunngeon Antiques, Moyer’s Shoes, QNB, All Things Prom, All Things Bridal, Friendly Book Store, Always Beautiful Floral Design Studio and the businesses located inside the Trolley Barn Public Market.

Landmarks decked in holiday regalia include Quakertown Borough Hall, the Quakertown Train Station/Quakertown Historical Society, the Free Press Building and the borough’s Triangle Park.