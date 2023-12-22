Police: Who Dumped Oil on School Property?

Someone who has been illegally dumping items on the Saucon Valley School District campus might end up getting more than coal in their stocking this Christmas if Lower Saucon Township Police are able to identify them.

Police on Thursday said they are investigating the “scattering rubbish” incidents that have occurred on district property over the past few weeks, in which unidentified parties have dumped vehicle parts and a bucket of engine oil at various locations on the campus.

The department shared photos of the bucket of FRAM heavy-duty conventional engine oil and some car parts in a post about the investigation on its Crimewatch site, with a request that anyone with information about the recent incidents submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or call 610-317-6110.

It’s turning into a busy holiday season for Lower Saucon Police, who are also investigating a burglary that occurred on White Acre Lane Monday and a break-in at a popular Mexican restaurant that happened earlier this month.