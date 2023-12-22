Fire Companies, Hellertown Borough Awarded Public Safety Grants

Dewey EMS in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Fire Rescue are the recipients of public safety grants recently awarded by Northampton County, officials announced in a news release Friday.

Dewey’s $7,290 grant will be used by the company’s EMS unit to purchase a replacement trailer, while Lower Saucon Fire Rescue’s grant for $20,000 will be used to purchase a new fire boat and accessories, the release said.

The Borough of Hellertown was also awarded a $20,000 grant for the purchase of six new police vehicle cameras, county officials said.

The grant awards were announced by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development following county council’s approval of the awards totaling $344,699 to 21 EMS and fire departments at their Dec. 7 meeting.

“EMS grants will help supply our police officers and first responders with vital tools and equipment they need to serve the people of Northampton County,” McClure said in a statement.

Each year, the public safety grants are available to Northampton County professional and volunteer police, fire and EMS organizations.

“The funding can be used for capital improvements, vehicle purchases, equipment purchases and training,” the release said. “Eligible organizations can apply for up to $20,000 per application or project.”