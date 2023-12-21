Lower Saucon Seeks Applicants to Fill Vacancies on Township Boards

Lower Saucon Township announced Thursday that it is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on various township boards and commissions.

In an email, the township said there are currently vacancies on its planning commission, zoning hearing board, environmental advisory council, landfill committee, parks and recreation board, pension board and historical committee, as well as on the Lower Saucon Authority board.

The email did not specify how many vacancies exist in total or on each board, however information about their current makeup as well as term end dates may be found on the township website.

For example, the township’s environmental advisory council (EAC) currently has a total of 12 members, of whom seven have terms that end on Dec. 31, 2023. In the case of the EAC, not all of the members are voting members, however two of the seven current voting members’ terms are about to end, according to the information available from the township.

Each board has its own area of focus, meeting schedule and requirements.

To apply to fill a vacancy, residents must download and complete a form that is available online. The form asks applicants to list their first and second choice appointments, as well as skills and experience that may be relevant to the board or commission on which they hope to serve.

The final question asks applicants to explain why they wish to serve the township and what their vision for Lower Saucon’s future is.

Applications must be accompanied by a letter of interest and should be mailed to or dropped off at Lower Saucon Township, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or emailed to administrative assistant Carol Schneider at c.*********@lo*****************.org.

The deadline to apply for open seats is Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

A new Lower Saucon Township Council will be sworn in to office on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, before the start of council’s annual reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m., after which filling the board vacancies is expected to be discussed.