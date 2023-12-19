Community Family Government

Hellertown, Lower Saucon Authorities Awarded Water, Sewer Grants

2 days ago
by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Authority Water

Two local water and sewer authorities have been awarded grants that will be used for infrastructure projects, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced Tuesday.

In a news release, Boscola’s office said the Hellertown Borough Authority has been awarded a grant for $78,030 for an emergency generator for its Cherry Lane Pump Station in the borough.

Meanwhile, the Lower Saucon Authority will receive $300,000 for replacement of a pump station, the release said.

The City of Bethlehem will receive two grants: $750,000 toward replacing its 2-million gallon Southwest Reservoir and $393,750 for upgrades to the Applebutter Road Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

“Through these grants, we are ensuring that much needed improvements to our aging public water, sewer and wastewater systems throughout Northampton County can move forward,” Boscola said in a statement. “It’s critical that the Commonwealth partner with municipalities and municipal water and sewer authorities to ensure our water and sewer systems are safer and more reliable.”

“These grants through the ARPA H2O PA and the ARPA Small Water and Sewer Programs work toward meeting that goal,” she added.

The news release noted that the grants were approved Tuesday by the state Commonwealth Financing Authority Board in Harrisburg.

The ARPA H2O PA Program provides for grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects, while the ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer Program provides grants to municipalities and municipal authorities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply or sanitary sewer system.

Lower Saucon Authority Water

The Lower Saucon Authority has been awarded a $300,000 grant to be used for replacing a pump station, state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office announced Tuesday. The LSA–whose headquarters are pictured above–serves more than 2,100 water customers and roughly 2,000 sewer customers, most of whom are located in the western half of the township. (FILE PHOTO)

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

