Hellertown, Lower Saucon Authorities Awarded Water, Sewer Grants

Two local water and sewer authorities have been awarded grants that will be used for infrastructure projects, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced Tuesday.

In a news release, Boscola’s office said the Hellertown Borough Authority has been awarded a grant for $78,030 for an emergency generator for its Cherry Lane Pump Station in the borough.

Meanwhile, the Lower Saucon Authority will receive $300,000 for replacement of a pump station, the release said.

The City of Bethlehem will receive two grants: $750,000 toward replacing its 2-million gallon Southwest Reservoir and $393,750 for upgrades to the Applebutter Road Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

“Through these grants, we are ensuring that much needed improvements to our aging public water, sewer and wastewater systems throughout Northampton County can move forward,” Boscola said in a statement. “It’s critical that the Commonwealth partner with municipalities and municipal water and sewer authorities to ensure our water and sewer systems are safer and more reliable.”

“These grants through the ARPA H2O PA and the ARPA Small Water and Sewer Programs work toward meeting that goal,” she added.

The news release noted that the grants were approved Tuesday by the state Commonwealth Financing Authority Board in Harrisburg.

The ARPA H2O PA Program provides for grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects, while the ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer Program provides grants to municipalities and municipal authorities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply or sanitary sewer system.