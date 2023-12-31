Gregory Lynn Herrin, 58, of Orlando, Fla. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gregory Lynn Herrin (1965 – 2023)

Gregory Lynn Herrin, age 58, of Orlando, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. He was born in Harlan, Ky., on July 27, 1965 to parents James Thomas Branham and Juanita (McKinney) Clelland. Greg served our country in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal before beginning a career in the lucrative field of Micro Surfacing. He spent many months away doing what he loved so that he could spend many more months at home with those whom he loved. Greg was a lover of sports. He loved Nascar and football, crossword puzzles and was very knowledgeable about various trivial facts and was a champion at Trivial Pursuit. He loved watching Jeopardy and would have been the top contestant if he’d had enough time between his family, career and sports. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, many of whom he could pinpoint the date he met by who won a sporting event.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his spouse: Marsha Ann Herrin, to whom he was married 32 years this past July; daughter: Jacqueline Nicole (Addison Tyler Salter) Herrin; son: Jason Nicholas Herrin; two grandsons: Logan Jace Herrin and Lane Carter Herrin; and sister: Jacqueline Curtis; along with many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: James Thomas Branham; mother: Juanita McKinney Clelland; and his siblings: Deborah VanMeter and James Timothy Branham.

SERVICES

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Chestnut Hill Union Church Cemetery, Lower Milford Township. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In loving memory of Gregory, contributions may be made to the family to help cover expenses. The family is requesting that no flowers be sent to his service because he did not enjoy them in life.