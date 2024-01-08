$40,000 Stolen from Resident’s Home, Police Say

A local resident recently reported the theft of $40,000 in cash from his residence, state police at Belfast said Monday.

In a news release, police said the 64-year-old resident of Williams Township called Jan. 2 to report that “a family member had been slowly taking money from a location that only he knew about for approximately six months.”

“The theft was noticed after (the victim) checked the area and noticed that there was far less (money) than what should have been (there),” authorities added.

Police said that in addition to contacting law enforcement, the man confronted the family member whom he suspects of the theft.

According to the news release, the police investigation is ongoing.

Troopers from the Belfast barracks announced in another news release Monday that they are also investigating the opening of an unauthorized bank account on which a $34,000 check was drawn.

That case, which is also out of Williams Township, involves a 74-year-old resident who reported the fraudulent activity on Dec. 30.

Police said that case also remains under investigation.