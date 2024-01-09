Vehicles Entered During Overnight Theft Attempts: LST Police

Lower Saucon Township Police are advising residents to keep their vehicles locked after a number of cars were entered or attempts were made to enter them in several neighborhoods in the western part of the township during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said they have received “multiple reports” of vehicles being entered, vehicles being checked to see if they were locked or unlocked, and/or individuals walking through yards between 1 and 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Mill Run Court, the 1800 block of Viola Lane, the 1800 block of Victor Road, the 1800 block of Meadow Ridge Court, the 1700 block of Meadow Ridge Court, the 1700 block of Deer Run Road and the 2000 block of Sherbrooke Drive. With the exception of Sherbrooke Drive, all of those streets are off or near Meadows Road, just west of Hellertown borough.

Police shared an image of an unidentified individual walking across someone’s snow-covered yard as well as a link to surveillance video footage recorded at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities also asked anyone in the targeted areas with security cameras to review them for possible footage of the suspect or suspects in these incidents.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org or to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline.

Following a recent burglary that bore similarities to several unsolved burglaries that occurred in late 2022, police in Lower Saucon Township are reminding residents to be vigilant and asking them to report any suspicious activity to the department immediately.

That request was also reiterated in Tuesday’s post on Crimewatch.