Thomas G. Tierney, 79, of Northampton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas G. Tierney

Thomas G. Tierney, 79, of Northampton passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Gladys (Bocherer) Tierney. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Tierney) Kugler. He was a graduate of Hellertown High in 1962 and served his country honorably in the Coast Guard from 1964 to 1968. Following his service, he worked for Conrail as a conductor for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the Edward H. Ackerman Post #397 of the American Legion in Hellertown, where he was a volunteer and former board member. He was also a member of Local #498 of the United Transportation Union.

SURVIVORS

Along with his wife, he is survived by his sister, Karen Kugler of Lebanon, Tenn., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES

All are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown, where a celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Hellertown Union Cemetery with full military honors. Visit his “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.