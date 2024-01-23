Dog Owner Charged Following Turkey Attack: Police

The owner of a dog that allegedly attacked a local resident’s turkey was charged under the state’s dog law, state police at Dublin said in a news release Tuesday.

The owner of a dog that allegedly attacked a local resident’s turkey was charged under the state’s dog law, state police at Dublin said in a news release Tuesday.

According to police, the attack occurred in the 2000 block of Salem Road, Springfield Township, Bucks County, on the morning of Dec. 30.

Police said the dog that allegedly attacked the bird is a husky.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. and charges against the owner of the dog were later filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, police said.

The release did not say if the turkey was injured in the attack or identify the dog’s owner.