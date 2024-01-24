Kintnersville Man Sentenced to Prison for Trying to Meet 12-Year-Old for Sex

A 36-year-old Kintnersville man was sentenced Tuesday for attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex in Bensalem last July.

A 36-year-old Kintnersville man was sentenced Tuesday for attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex in Bensalem last July.

In a news release published on Crimewatch, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office said Eliseo Caraballo pleaded guilty in October to unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation and related offenses. On Tuesday he appeared before Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr., who sentenced him to two to five years in state prison to be followed by 10 years of probation.

Caraballo was arrested July 27 in Bensalem Township after he arranged to meet with the girl for a sexual encounter, the DA’s office said.

However, when he arrived at their prearranged meeting place, Bensalem Police were waiting and took him into custody.

Authorities said Caraballo “had condoms and candy in his possession” when he was arrested during the attempted meet-up, which followed conversations on a social media messaging app with someone who he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

“During their conversation, the juvenile advised Caraballo of her age and he said he was okay with it,” the DA’s office said.

According to the news release, “(Caraballo) continued to converse with the juvenile for several days” and “quickly began asking the juvenile numerous sexually charged questions and indicated that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her, despite her age.”

“On numerous occasions, Caraballo asked the juvenile for nude photographs of herself and sent her numerous explicit photographs of his genitals,” the release noted.

The investigation that led to Caraballo’s arrest and prosecution was conducted by the Bensalem Township Police Department with assistance from the FBI Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force and the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the District Attorney’s office said.