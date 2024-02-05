4 of the Latest ‘Big SV School Board’ Happenings: Op-Ed

I think I can safely speak for all our school board members about one thing this month: We all appeared touched and delighted to have receive 3D-printed art objects from Saucon Middle School’s super “lit” iTeam. Saucon Valley Middle School eighth-graders Anthony Albano and Henry Denzel from the iTeam brought the lovely “prints” in gift bags to appreciative school board directors as a way of acknowledging January’s School Board Appreciation Month . A beaming SV Middle School Librarian (and author!) Meredith Lesney , an advisor for the iTeam, accompanied the boys. What is iTeam? According to an email from Lesney, it’s “a group of students who participate in STEM-related projects such as 3D printing, video editing and photography. They also help around the school with any tech issues that arise.” We all marveled at the detail and ingenuity of the prints.

Much time at the last board meeting in January was absorbed by concerns about how the district regulates, or doesn’t regulate, organizations connected to the schools and district-recognized. In these relationships, certain things are non-negotiable. If an organization is running a game of chance for a fundraiser, for example, it must be licensed or the district can’t work with it. The district can’t be seen as enabling illegal behavior, obviously, no matter how

de minimis

. At the last meeting, I asked about what happened all the previous years where the district apparently wasn’t as demanding about vetting fundraisers and the like involving games of chance, and the best answer I got was this: That was then, and this is now. I don’t dismiss that. But I do think it’s understandable if some members of the community, used to a certain way of doing things, feel a sense of whiplash in how the district implements organizational policies. My general sense—and no matter

what

you say on this, you’re going to get on someone’s nerves—is that the district’s long-time more

laissez faire

approach with school orgs has recently grown more controlling—and in a somewhat uneven way. I do wonder why. I also feel like no one really wants to admit this, but that’s me. One flashpoint was the recent denial, by the administration, of a request for an April date for an important Family Fun Night event organized by the

I myself don’t see why such a major booster as PTO, which has been doing these for years, should have their event sandwiched into some vague omnibus “festival.” The denial of an April date feels too arbitrary for the PTO, I gather. My take: Can we

please

not anger the PTO? I mean, it’s PTO. They’re volunteer parents involved in community education. We want to make them very, very happy. I do think that has to be acknowledged without either understating or overstating it, but we need to resolve this. Even mentioning it immediately draws out a huge amount of scrutiny and emotion, so there are really no winners here. I hope we come together and work out the tensions. We have math and reading scores to improve.