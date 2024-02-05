Bucks County Has Hotline for Catalytic Converter Theft Victims

The hotline was created last year after the DA’s office announced that a “corrupt criminal enterprise” specializing in the theft of catalytic converters had been operating locally.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has both a hotline and an online form for victims of catalytic converter thefts to be able to report crimes and share any information they may have.

The hotline was created last year after the DA’s office announced that a “corrupt criminal enterprise” specializing in the theft of catalytic converters had been operating locally and was then “inundated” with calls from possible victims. Last summer, the office launched the hotline–which is monitored and documented by its Victim Witness Unit–in response to the increased demand.

In addition to reporting a theft by calling the hotline at 215-340-8899, victims of catalytic converter thieves can fill out an online form to share their information with the district attorney’s office.

After information is submitted, a Bucks County detective will contact potential victims to provide updates, according to information about the hotline published on the DA office’s Crimewatch site.

The hotline and online form are only for Bucks County residents who believe they have been victimized by a catalytic converter thief.

