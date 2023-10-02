Man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in Upper Bucks Case

A 22-year-old New Jersey man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the murder of another man committed during a robbery in Richland Township, Bucks County, in June 2021.

Anthony Joel Gamble of Somerset, N.J., pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office announced. Gamble’s brother Joshua David Gamble, 19, of Somerset, pleaded guilty last year to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities say the brothers robbed and killed 26-year-old Kevin Rosero of Somerset, who was found stabbed to death on June 17, 2021, in a wooded area in the 500 block of E. Pumping Station Road.

State police discovered the crime scene after observing “what appeared to be a disabled Subaru with its blinkers activated on East Pumping Station Road, north of Heller Road,” the DA’s office said. An Audi A5 with Florida plates was parked 100 feet away from the Subaru, and as troopers began to investigate the scene they found Joshua Gamble lying on the ground in nearby woods.

“Blood was found on Joshua Gamble’s shoes, and he was wearing a plastic-coated work glove on his left hand,” the district attorney’s post on Crimewatch said. “He was also in possession of a Subaru key fob, which was stained with blood.”

Anthony Gamble, who was detained as he ran through the woods, had blood on his shoes and shirt, and two work-type, coated gloves in his pants pockets, authorities said.

After discovering “a substantial amount of blood inside the Audi” and requesting backup, police entered the woods and discovered the body of Rosero, who they said had been stabbed 28 times in the neck, face, torso and upper extremities.

Other evidence that implicated the brothers included a blood-stained knife found on the passenger floor of the Audi, and a cellphone and sanitizing wipes which were found on the car’s roof.

“The investigation found that Joshua Gamble purchased the wipes and two sets of coated work gloves from a nearby 7-Eleven in Richlandtown, about 20 minutes before state police showed up,” the post said. “An analysis of Anthony Gamble’s cellphone showed searches for ‘7 eleven,’ ‘junk yards near me’ and ‘can soap wash off fingerprints.'”

When police analyzed Joshua Gamble’s cellphone, they said it showed a $400 transfer from Rosero’s CashApp account made at 11:20 p.m. on June 16, 2021, approximately 45 minutes before troopers spotted the vehicles.

Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber said Monday that the victim’s family is relieved that the Gambles took responsibility for their actions, but it will never bring back their loved one.

“They are devastated,” said Furber, who prosecuted the case.

The Crimewatch post did not say whether Rosero knew the Gamble brothers or explain how the three New Jersey men ended up 50 miles away from home on a rural road in upper Bucks County.

In a 2021 story, Channel 69 News reported that Rosero’s father did not believe that his son knew his killers. The news station also reported that Kevin Rosero was living in South Plainfield, N.J., at the time of his death.

The case was investigated by Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Richland Township Police Department, the DA’s office said on Crimewatch.

Anthony Gamble and his brother, Joshua Gamble, are both scheduled to be sentenced in November, it said.