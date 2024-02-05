Sign Up for Lower Saucon PD’s Crime-Solving Camera Registry

By registering a camera, residents and business owners are letting the Lower Saucon Township Police Department know there may be surveillance footage available in the event of a crime occurring nearing their home or business.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department is asking residents and businesses to register any surveillance cameras they may have with the police department in an effort to help solve crimes faster.

“Access to video following a crime can be the difference in solving the crime or not,” police said in a statement published on Crimewatch Friday.



More information about how the camera registry works may be found on the department’s website.

To view the registration form and/or register for the program, click here.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.