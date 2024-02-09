Northampton Co. Fighting Fentanyl Overdoses With Free Narcan

The free Narcan, which is available as a result of a settlement with opioid manufacturers, can reverse an accidental overdose if administered promptly and properly.

To help combat an ongoing epidemic of fentanyl overdoses, Northampton County officials have announced that nine locations across the county now have free Narcan distribution boxes installed.

Each distribution box contains individual packages of Narcan. Each package contains two free doses of Narcan nasal spray, along with instructions on how to administer the spray in both English and Spanish.

“This life-saving intervention can rapidly restore breathing and give people a second chance at life,” a county-issued news release about the new boxes said.

The distribution boxes are part of Northampton County’s Fake is Real public information campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the dangers of accidental overdose deaths related to fentanyl.

The same settlement funding that paid for the boxes will pay for further strengthening of the county’s response to the overdose epidemic, awareness-raising efforts to prevent addiction and services to treat it.

In 2023, Northampton County distributed 1,378 Narcan kits to help those suffering from opioid overdoses, officials said.

The locations of the nine distribution boxes are as follows:

Rotunda of the Government Center – 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA

Entrance of the Human Services Building – 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, PA

Entrance of Gracedale Nursing Home – 2 Gracedale Ave, Nazareth, PA

Entrance of the Domestic Relations Building – 126 S. Union St, Easton, PA

Entrance of the Juvenile Justice Center – 650 Ferry St, Easton, PA

Entrance of the Criminal Administration Building – 105 South Union Street, Easton, PA

Entrance of the County Prison & Inside Intake Department – 666 Walnut St, Easton, PA

Entrance of the Palmer Recovery Center – 2906 William Penn Highway, Easton, PA

Entrance of the Hope Center – 429 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA

For more information on Northampton County’s Fake is Real campaign, please visit FakeIsReal.org.

