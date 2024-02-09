Find Fresh Flavor at Lehigh Valley’s Winter Farmers Markets

Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather if you plan to go. Then, grab your reusable tote bags and head on out to shop and socialize while remembering that spring is right around the corner.

Just because it’s the middle of winter doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy an array of delicious items from local farmers markets. In fact, the Lehigh Valley’s winter markets are in full swing.

Buy Fresh Buy Local Greater Lehigh Valley recently shared some information about local farmers markets that are open all winter, to help you plan a visit. Of course, be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast and dress appropriately if you plan to go. Then, grab those reusable tote bags and head on out to shop and socialize, while remembering that spring is right around the corner.



2024 Winter Farmers Market Schedule (courtesy of Buy Fresh Buy Local)



Easton Farmers’ Market

When: Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: In front of Easton Public Market on Northampton Street in downtown Easton, PA 18040



Emmaus Farmers’ Market

When: 2nd & 4th Sundays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Triangle Park off Main Street in downtown Emmaus, PA 18049



Trexlertown Farmers’ Market

When: 1st & 3rd Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Valley Preferred Cycling Center, 1151 Mosser Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031



Nazareth Farmers’ Market

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, Saturday, March 9 and Saturday, April 13

Where: Indoors at Nazareth Center for the Arts, 30 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA 18064



Each market offers a unique selection of high-quality, locally-produced foods and other items. Visit their websites and social media pages to learn more about their winter vendors before you go.

Reminder: The Saucon Valley Farmers Market in Hellertown–featuring dozens of vendors–will open for the season on Sunday, May 5 at 9 a.m. The market is held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, from early May through late November. More information and a vendor application are available at SVFMPA.com.

Also, new for this year will be a weekly farmers market in the Southern Lehigh area, where a market last operated in Coopersburg in 2019. The new Coopersburg Farmers’ Market is scheduled to open Sunday, June 2 with a 10:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting outside Borough Hall at State and Main streets in the borough. The market will be held Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through late October.

For more information about farmers markets throughout the Lehigh Valley area, visit the Buy Fresh Buy Local Greater Lehigh Valley website.

