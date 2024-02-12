12 Lehigh County Police Departments Now Accepting Applications

An online application is available at LehighCountyPoliceTest.com which can be used to apply to any one or more of the 12 departments that comprise the consortium.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Lehigh County Chiefs of Police Association Consortium is now accepting applications from officer candidates, it was announced last week.

An online application is available at LehighCountyPoliceTest.com which can be used to apply to any one or more of the 12 departments that comprise the consortium.

Applicants will be administered a physical agility test at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at DeSales University’s Billera Hall in Center Valley. Those who successfully complete the agility test will be eligible to participate in the written exam immediately.

Applications must be completed online. The application period will close on Friday, March 14, at 12 p.m.

Applicants must be interested in public safety and want to make a difference. They should share a vision for a safe and equitable Lehigh County, and be ready to uphold the principles of personal accountability and community representation, according to announcement about the application window shared by the Upper Saucon Township Police Department on its Crimewatch site.

The Lehigh County Chiefs of Police hiring consortium is made up of 12 different Lehigh County departments: Upper Saucon Township, Coplay, Catasauqua, Upper Macungie Township, Emmaus, Salisbury Township, Whitehall Township, Coopersburg, Slatington, Fountain Hill, South Whitehall Township and Macungie.

For more information, or to apply, visit the online registration portal at LehighCountyPoliceTest.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.