Northampton Co. Seeks Poll Workers for Elections

Poll workers are needed in Northampton County for the upcoming primary election on April 23 and the general election on Nov. 5, county elections officials said.

The county needs registered voters to serve at polling places. These workers check in voters and set them up with a ballot. Poll workers also deliver returns to election officials after the polls close.

To serve as a poll worker, applicants must attend mandatory training prior to the primary election. Poll workers are paid for their training time and work on election day. The county said workers may earn between $175 and $200 if they work all day on Election Day, depending on their assignments and training.

County poll workers typically work from 6:30 a.m. until after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Some workers who bring supplies back to the government center receive additional compensation and mileage reimbursement.

High school students who are 17 or older can also serve at the polls in specific capacities, under the PA Election Code.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll worker is asked to email the Northampton County Elections Office at el******@no*****.gov or call 610-829-6260. Students should complete and return a form to the county elections office.

