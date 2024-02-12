Community Government

Learn About Becoming a Tour Guide at Historical Society Open House

by Saucon Source
Grist Mill

Attendees will learn about the Hellertown Historical Society’s volunteer tour guide program as well as the history of the borough.

Grist Mill Hellertown Historical Society

The oldest section of the historic Heller-Wagner Grist Mill in Hellertown dates from the mid 18th century. The mill is home to a museum and the first-floor Tavern Room, which is an event space operated by the Hellertown Historical Society. (FILE PHOTO)

Prospective museum tour guides and student field trip docents will be able to explore the historic Hellertown Grist Mill on Saturday, March 9, at an open house hosted by the Education Committee of the Hellertown Historical Society.

The two-hour program will start at 10 a.m. in the Tavern Room at the Grist Mill. The program will begin with an indoor presentation about Hellertown’s founding and history, which will be followed by a walking tour of the complex’s Wash House, Miller’s House and a barn that houses the society’s large collection of 19th- and 20th-century agricultural, blacksmithing, and woodworking tools and equipment.

After the tour, attendees will return to the Tavern Room for an explanation of the HHS tour program and a Q&A session. Refreshments will be available.

The program will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit the Events section of the HHS website or contact Education Committee Chairperson Dennis Scholl at DS********@gm***.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

