Upper Saucon Zoning Hearing Board to Review 2 Property Appeals

One of the appeals involves a property at 5831 Vera Cruz Road, Center Valley, that is home to a vineyard and winery business.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Upper Saucon Township Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, to hear two appeals.

One of the appeals involves a property at 5831 Vera Cruz Road in Center Valley. Owned by Roger Rockhill and Julie Juckes, the property is 55.59 acres in size and is located in the township’s Agricultural Preservation (AG) Zone, according to a public notice.

The owners are appealing a Sept. 7, 2023, Zoning Officer determination that identified five violations of the conditions of approval for the property and are seeking modifications to the conditions of a special exception approval granted by the township Zoning Hearing Board on March 2, 2021, the meeting notice said.

Stone Farm Cellars & Vineyard, a local winery owned by Juckes and Rockhill, is located on the property, which was formerly home to a Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer camp. The Morning Call reported on the couple’s purchase of the property in October 2020, after a controversial proposal by another potential buyer to build an outdoor ropes course there was shot down.

The other appeal involves a property located at 4723 Rt. 309, Center Valley, which is owned by Pittsburgh-based transportation and supply chain managemenet company Pitt-Ohio. The 18.17-acre property is located in the Industrial (I) and Commercial (C) zones, and the applicant is requesting a Special Exception to make an alteration to an existing non-conforming use.

According to the meeting notice, the company wants to relocate an existing fuel island associated with existing truck and motor freight use to a different location on the site. Copies of the appeal documents are available at the Upper Saucon Township Municipal Building located at 5500 Camp Meeting Road in Center Valley, where they can be viewed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Questions about the appeals should be directed to township Zoning Officer Trent J. Sear at 610-282-1171, ext. 1254.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.