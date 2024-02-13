PSU-LV Students Visit Lehigh County Coroner’s Office

The 11 students in the Violent Crimes course taught by Debra Dreisbach toured autopsy bays and learned about the tools and techniques used by the coroner, as well as observed an autopsy in progress.

Criminal justice students from Penn State Lehigh Valley recently had the opportunity to visit the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office in Allentown and learn about the death investigation process.

The 11 students in the Violent Crimes course taught by Debra Dreisbach toured autopsy bays and learned about the tools and techniques used by the coroner, as well as observed an autopsy in progress. They spoke with coroner Dan Buglio about his busy office’s daily operations and some of the most common types of deaths he investigates.

According to the coroner’s office, 860 deaths–including 417 natural deaths, 367 accidental deaths, 50 deaths by suicide and 26 homicides–were investigated in Lehigh County in 2023.

Buglio explained how the body of a deceased individual and its surroundings can tell a story that is vital to developing an understanding of how the person died. Buglio also told the students that a strong stomach is required in order to perform autopsies.

Dreisbach, an assistant teaching professor and criminal justice program coordinator at Penn State Lehigh Valley, said, “I like getting students out into these workplaces so they can see them and talk to the professionals.” She added that “the pictures in textbooks and what is shown on TV is so different from how the work is done in real life” and called the opportunity to visit the coroner’s office “an incredible learning experience.”

The visit introduced the students to potential career paths within the criminal justice field, such as those available at the coroner’s office, which offers internships and other employment opportunities.

