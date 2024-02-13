New Therapy License Could Expand Mental Health Care Access in Pa.

House Bill 1564 would authorize the state to issue a newly-created associate marriage and family therapist license to help meet growing demand for mental health care services.

The Pennsylvania State Senate has voted out of committee a proposal to expand access to mental health care services by creating a new professional license for marriage and family therapists.

House Bill 1564 would authorize the state to issue a newly-created associate marriage and family therapist license to help meet growing demand for mental health care services. The new license would allow master’s and doctorate program graduates who have not yet completed 3,000 hours of clinical supervision to become licensed. Currently, 26 states have a similar program that allows master’s and doctorate graduates to work under the supervision of a licensed professional counselor.

The move to expand licensure is part of an effort to bolster Pennsylvania’s understaffed mental health care system amid an ongoing surge in demand for services that began during the Covid pandemic.

The legislative proposal advanced by the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure (CPPL) Committee would create a Licensed Associate Marriage and Family Therapist (LAMFT) credential in the Commonwealth to expand access to mental health care providers.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton) announced the committee vote in a newsletter Monday. Boscola said she supports the legislation.

