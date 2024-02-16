Celebrate Birthright Brewing & Twisted Tees’ Debut in Bethlehem

The event will take place Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

A new sports-themed entertainment venue in the Lehigh Valley is cause for celebration.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Bethlehem Chamber will mark the grand opening of Birthright Brewing and Twisted Tees, which are in the Outlets at Wind Creek at 77 Wind Creek Blvd. in Bethlehem.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Those who attend will be able to sample brews from Nazareth-based Birthright Brewing while experiencing the state-of-the-art sports range at Twisted Tees, which opened late last year.

Located on the outlet mall’s first level, Twisted Tees features golf simulators, indoor yard games, a full bar, a pub menu and more. Its owners have already committed to an expansion they said will increase the business’s footprint by more than 12,000 square feet and will include the addition of mini golf, among other things.

The Feb. 27 chamber event is free and open to the public. Register to attend it on the GLVCC website.

