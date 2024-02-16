Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks counties for 1 to 4 inches of snow between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you enjoy snow, the good news is there is more in the forecast. However, expected snowfall totals will be lower than those recorded in the wake of Tuesday’s winter storm.

While generally expected to be light, the NWS said the snow could briefly fall heavily late tonight before tapering off on Saturday morning.

Traffic on area roads should be relatively light during the period when the snow is expected, however individuals embarking on President’s Day weekend trips may experience travel disruptions.

Seasonal temperatures are expected over the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the upper teens to mid 20s, according to the latest forecast for the Lehigh Valley area.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph could make it feel colder on Sunday, when mostly sunny skies are expected.

The next opportunity for precipitation won’t be until later next week, when rain is in the current National Weather Service forecast.