Man Wanted on Felony Warrant Arrested in Lower Saucon

by Josh Popichak
Timothy James Farrell

A Northampton County man wanted on a felony arrest warrant issued by the Colonial Regional Police Department was recently apprehended in Lower Saucon Township, police said Friday.

Farrell Arrest Lower Saucon

Lower Saucon Township Police say Timothy James Farrell, 43, was arrested on a felony warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges after he was observed acting suspiciously in the 3200 block of Apples Church Road on Jan. 25. The warrant for the Bethlehem Township man’s arrest was issued by the Colonial Regional Police Department for offenses he allegedly committed last year, according to county court records. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

According to a news release published on the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch site, 43-year-old Timothy James Farrell of Bethlehem Township was taken into custody Jan. 25 after police received a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the 3200 block of Apples Church Road.

Police said it was subsequently learned that Farrell was wanted on a warrant for felony Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver and other charges, which according to court records include seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of his arrest, police said Farrell was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Following a Jan. 25 preliminary arraignment before District Judge Nicholas Englesson, records show that Farrell was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $10,000 bail.

The court docket filed in his case indicated that as of Feb. 17, he was still incarcerated in the county jail, and that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1 before District Judge Sandra McClure.

The docket did not list an attorney for Farrell.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.

