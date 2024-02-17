Man Wanted on Felony Warrant Arrested in Lower Saucon

A Northampton County man wanted on a felony arrest warrant issued by the Colonial Regional Police Department was recently apprehended in Lower Saucon Township, police said Friday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Northampton County man wanted on a felony arrest warrant issued by the Colonial Regional Police Department was recently apprehended in Lower Saucon Township, police said Friday.

According to a news release published on the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch site, 43-year-old Timothy James Farrell of Bethlehem Township was taken into custody Jan. 25 after police received a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the 3200 block of Apples Church Road.

Police said it was subsequently learned that Farrell was wanted on a warrant for felony Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver and other charges, which according to court records include seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of his arrest, police said Farrell was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Following a Jan. 25 preliminary arraignment before District Judge Nicholas Englesson, records show that Farrell was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $10,000 bail.

The court docket filed in his case indicated that as of Feb. 17, he was still incarcerated in the county jail, and that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1 before District Judge Sandra McClure.

The docket did not list an attorney for Farrell.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.