Community Family Police

16-Year-Old Girl Missing in Lower Saucon, Police Say

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Kenya Ealey Missing Girl

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager, who they say was last seen Friday at 5:30 p.m. at her home in the township.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager, who they say was last seen Friday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at her home in the township.

In an alert shared on the department’s Crimewatch website Saturday morning, police said Kenya Ealey is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink ‘Hello Kitty’ sweatshirt and black cargo pants, they said.

Anyone who sees Ealey or knows where she may be is being asked to contact police by calling 610-759-2200 or submitting a tip through their Crimewatch tipline.

Kenya Ealey Missing Girl

Lower Saucon Township Police shared this photo of Kenya Ealey, who they said has been missing from her home in the township since 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment