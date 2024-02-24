16-Year-Old Girl Missing in Lower Saucon, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager, who they say was last seen Friday at 5:30 p.m. at her home in the township.

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager, who they say was last seen Friday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at her home in the township.

In an alert shared on the department’s Crimewatch website Saturday morning, police said Kenya Ealey is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink ‘Hello Kitty’ sweatshirt and black cargo pants, they said.

Anyone who sees Ealey or knows where she may be is being asked to contact police by calling 610-759-2200 or submitting a tip through their Crimewatch tipline.