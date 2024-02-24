Colleen F. (Diehl) Hunter (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Colleen F. (Diehl) Hunter

Colleen F. (Diehl) Hunter, died on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. She was the daughter of Homer E. and Sylva F. (Barnett) Diehl. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Hunter of Bethlehem for 60 years. She was born in Fountain Hill, raised in Hellertown, and lived in Fountain Hill and Bethlehem all her married life. She graduated from Hellertown-Lower Saucon High School, earning her BS Ed. from Kutztown State College and her M Ed and MA in English from Kutztown University. She taught Secondary English at Fountain Hill HHS, St. Francis Academy, Nitschmann Jr. HS, Allentown Central Catholic HS and Bethlehem Catholic HS. She was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for 10 of her 17 years at Allentown Central Catholic HS. She was an Adjunct Professor of English at Northampton Community College, an evaluator of high schools for Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and a member of Who’s Who in American High Schools. She was an educator for more than 40 years. She was a member of the former Salem Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. She was Secretary of the Bethlehem Area Public Library Board of Directors, representing the Borough of Fountain Hill, and served on several committees for the Borough of Fountain Hill. She was a President of the Fountain Hill Exchange Club. She loved playing classical piano, music and knitting.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a son: Thomas R. (Brenda) Hunter; daughter: Erin C. (Carlos) Roman; sisters: Nan C. Stephens, Susan S. Medei, Holly E. Nolf; brother: Walter J. Diehl; grandsons: C. Brandon Roman, Gabriel C. Roman, both of whom brought great joy to her life; niece: Nancy Kay Feder; nephews: Matthew and Michael Nolf, Joshua Diehl, Emery and Richard Medei.

SERVICES

Colleen had desired her services to be private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Interment will be at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Colleen’s name to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.