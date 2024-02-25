Joan P. Jamicky, 82, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joan P. Jamicky, 82, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at her home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Joan P. Jamicky (1941 – 2024)

Joan P. Jamicky, 82, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at her home. She was the wife of the late John C. Jamicky, who died in 2016. She was born in Bethlehem on June 14, 1941 to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Pfeiffer. She enjoyed watching professional wrestling.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her loving son, John R. Jamicky, who had also been her caretaker for several years.

SERVICES

Services will be held privately, with the interment at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan’s name may be made to the Riegelsville American Legion, 238 Ash Lane, Riegelsville, PA 18077.