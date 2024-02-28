Marlene A. Brader, 86, Formerly of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marlene A. Brader, 86, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Marlene A. Brader (1937 – 2024)

Marlene A. Brader, 86, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Gordon L. Brader, who died Nov. 21, 2012. Marlene was born in Quakertown on June 11, 1937 to the late Stephen Jr. and Evelyn (Sharrer) Duh. She was a Medical Assistant at Saucon Valley Family Practice, Hellertown, for 10 years, until retiring. Marlene was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved reading and sitting outdoors, enjoying nature.

SURVIVORS

Marlene is survived by her children: Lynn M. (Albert) van Gelder of Bethlehem, Scott A. Brader of Hellertown, Gregg D. (Chloe) Brader of Allentown, Lisa R. (David) Van Skiver of Warren, N.J., Marcia A. (Joseph) Petraglia of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Paula, Roberta, Renee, Gavin, Brenna, Cullen, Katelyn, Brooke, Rachel, John; great-grandchildren: Paisley, Tegan, Makenzie; and sister to Donna D. (Thomas R.) Ball of Hellertown.

SERVICES

Marlene had requested for her services to be private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Interment will be at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlene’s name may be made to the New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.