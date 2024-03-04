Explore LCCC’s Degree Programs at Open House

Lehigh Carbon Community College’s Schnecksville campus will host an open house for prospective students and their families on April 10.

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend an April 10 open house to discuss degree and career opportunities at Lehigh Carbon Community College. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Services Center on the college’s main campus in Schnecksville.

Representatives from admissions and the financial aid department along with academic advisors and faculty program coordinators will be available to answer questions for prospective students. There will also be opportunities to tour the campus and learn more about scholarships.

Families are encouraged to attend along with their prospective students. Those interested in attending the open house are encouraged to register online or contact the LCCC Admissions Office at 610-799-1575 or ad********@lc**.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.